Nike Air Max 95 Essential insan vücudundan ilham alan bir tasarıma sahiptir. Orta taban omurgayı, kademeli paneller kasları, bağcık halkaları ayakkabının kaburgalarını ve file üst kısım cildi temsil eder.
2944a0bb-0d52-4d5a-96c6-b68b68cd0c0a - 07 Eyl 2022
this is the best and most comfortable model, but after six months the sole crumbles and becomes completely unusable. I hope it was a defect in the foam in my lot, and not all sneakers have this problem, but any way it's unacceptable
S U. - 03 Şub 2022
Sadly not a good fit...Will reorder
C A. - 06 Ara 2021
Top class trainers with awesome discounts.👍👍👍