      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low SE

      Kadın Ayakkabısı

      ₺2.249,90

      Şık stille kendini göster. Bu ayakkabı, ikonun orijinal köklerini platform taban ve düşük bilekli silüetle yeniler. Air yastıklama yükseltilmiş yapıya sahiptir. Kontrast oluşturan renklere sahip zarif deri ise görsel açıdan dikkat çeker.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Siyah/Sail/Gym Red
      • Stil: DQ1823-006

      İncelemeler (4)

      5 Yıldızlar

      • Fire!!!

        ayannai - 30 Tem 2022

        I purchased the AJ 1 Elevate Low Cement Grey/White/Varsity Maize DH7004-017 and the AJ 1 Elevate Low SE Black/Sail/Gym Red DQ1823-006 on other sites. I don't even wear Jordans like that, but these lows are so dope and the quality is superb!!!

      • 97722669-48ad-4287-921b-1a601513d610 - 25 May 2022

        I look cool now

      • These Shoes Are Fire!

        14906026998 - 14 Mar 2022

        I bought these for my teenage daughter and she loves them! They are true to size, comfortable and the colorway is fire!