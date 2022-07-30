Şık stille kendini göster. Bu ayakkabı, ikonun orijinal köklerini platform taban ve düşük bilekli silüetle yeniler. Air yastıklama yükseltilmiş yapıya sahiptir. Kontrast oluşturan renklere sahip zarif deri ise görsel açıdan dikkat çeker.
5 Yıldızlar
ayannai - 30 Tem 2022
I purchased the AJ 1 Elevate Low Cement Grey/White/Varsity Maize DH7004-017 and the AJ 1 Elevate Low SE Black/Sail/Gym Red DQ1823-006 on other sites. I don't even wear Jordans like that, but these lows are so dope and the quality is superb!!!
97722669-48ad-4287-921b-1a601513d610 - 25 May 2022
I look cool now
14906026998 - 14 Mar 2022
I bought these for my teenage daughter and she loves them! They are true to size, comfortable and the colorway is fire!