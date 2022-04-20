Ana içeriğe geç
      A-I-R gibi hafif olmasına karşın seni tüm günlük maceralarında rahat ettirecek kadar sıcak tutan kapüşonlu üstü nerede giyeceksin? Oyun zamanı mı? Antrenman sonrasında mı yoksa evde mi?

      Beden/Numara ve Kesim

      • Model S beden giymektedir ve boyu 141 cm'dir
      • Rahat ve sade bir yapı sunan standart kesim

      Ücretsiz Kargo ve İade Olanağı

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      • Crop hoodie- nice

        Crop Hoodie - 20 Nis 2022

        Hoodie fits well and looks nice, the black color faded after first wash noticeably. The inside sticking is a but irritating without an under shirt.

      • The perfect hoodie

        Tone - 18 Nis 2022

        My daughter absolutely loves this hoodie! The arms are a little long but she has enough room to grow into throughout the spring into the summer. Excellent material for a 3 year to run around in and not complain about being “too hot” like she does in anything else :).

      • Good fit, very stylish

        BigMike - 15 Nis 2022

        I bought this crop hoodie for My 9 year old daughter. We absolutely love it. She is tall and skinny so We struggle to find clothes that fit her just right. This top fits her just right and is very warm. It is nice and stylish. The material is well made and very durable. We are 100% satisfied with our purchase, I would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking for a hoodie crop top.

