Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE, 1982'de üretilen parkelerin ikonunu tamamen beyaz veya siyah renkli bir günlük stil ile yeniler. Tanıyıp sevdiğin klasik stilin dayanıklılığı, uyumu ve Air-Sole yastıklaması korunmuştur.
M A. - 16 Ara 2021
They are amazing 😻
Lea M. - 10 Kas 2021
never out of style, love my af1s
J A. - 08 Kas 2021
My son loves his new shoes. He’s a tall 8 year old so maybe it doesn’t relate or matter, but the top velcro on each shoe are at the end. Thus, it’s barely able to stay connected, if at all. He has about a half inch in front of his toes. Anyway, he’s had Nike a lot and maybe it’s just a fluke thing. Otherwise, they’re great!