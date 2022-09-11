Ana içeriğe geç
      Nike Air Force 1 LE

      Genç Çocuk Ayakkabısı

      ₺1.999,90

      Yüksek Puanlı
      Beyaz/Beyaz
      Siyah/Siyah

      Efsaneler işte böyle doğuyor. Nike Air Force 1 LE, 1982'de üretilen parkelerin ikonunu tamamen beyaz veya siyah renkli bir günlük stil ile yeniler. Klasik stilin dayanıklılığı, uyumu ve Air birimi korunmuştur.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Beyaz/Beyaz
      • Stil: DH2920-111

      Beden/Numara ve Kesim

      Ücretsiz Kargo ve İade Olanağı

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      İncelemeler (99)

      4.5 Yıldızlar

      • I love them I use to have ones but I bought new ones there so highly recommended

        b264bd7f-e3a8-4395-8251-c2193e81941d - 11 Eyl 2022

        I saw my cousin using ones and I bought them they are really durable there comturble there perfect 5 star review

      • Black Airforces 1's

        SadeJ318810850 - 17 Tem 2022

        I love 'em, wear them everyday

      • Incorrect size chart

        e8b5cdd5-ecdd-4953-92f4-3ca6259abb10 - 22 Mar 2022

        Run big. I ordered 5.5Y (23.5cm) as in the size chart, the shoes came with 5.5Y(24cm)