Efsaneler işte böyle doğuyor. Nike Air Force 1 LE, 1982'de üretilen parkelerin ikonunu tamamen beyaz veya siyah renkli bir günlük stil ile yeniler. Klasik stilin dayanıklılığı, uyumu ve Air birimi korunmuştur.
b264bd7f-e3a8-4395-8251-c2193e81941d - 11 Eyl 2022
I saw my cousin using ones and I bought them they are really durable there comturble there perfect 5 star review
SadeJ318810850 - 17 Tem 2022
I love 'em, wear them everyday
e8b5cdd5-ecdd-4953-92f4-3ca6259abb10 - 22 Mar 2022
Run big. I ordered 5.5Y (23.5cm) as in the size chart, the shoes came with 5.5Y(24cm)