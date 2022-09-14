Göz kamaştıran Nike Air Force 1 '07; canlı deri malzeme, göz alıcı renkler ve göz kamaştırmanı sağlayacak mükemmel oranda parlaklık gibi iyi bildiğin özellikleri yenileyen basketbol ikonudur.
Daku - 14 Eyl 2022
First AF1s and not disappointed
150f92c8-71fc-4b48-bfae-fa7c1329207b - 14 Haz 2022
niceeeeeee
ErikA794414758 - 18 Şub 2022
Amazing shoes! I have a few other pair of Nikes and they are all too narrow. These are my first pair AF1’s and they are perfect. I’ve been wearing Super Stars for a long time, which is a very comfortable shoe. The AF1 is much more comfortable. I will be buying more.