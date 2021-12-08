Ana içeriğe geç
      Sürdürülebilir Malzemeler

      Nike AeroSwift

      5 cm Erkek Koşu Şortu

      ₺1.349,90

      Yüksek Puanlı
      Light Crimson/Ghost Green
      Turuncu/Ghost Green
      Siyah/Beyaz

      Nike AeroSwift Şort yarışa hazır olmanı sağlar.Hafif ve nefes alabilen stil, küçük eşyalarını saklaman için işlevsel cebe sahiptir. Bu ürün, en az %75 oranında geri dönüştürülmüş polyester fiberden üretilmiştir.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Siyah/Beyaz
      • Stil: CJ7837-010

      Beden/Numara ve Kesim

      • Model M beden giymektedir ve boyu 191 cm'dir
      • Rahat ve sade bir yapı sunan standart kesim
      • İç dikiş uzunluğu: 6 cm (M beden)

      Nasıl Üretildi?

      • Nike ürünlerinde kullanılan geri dönüştürülmüş polyester; geri dönüştürülmüş plastik şişelerin temizlenmesi, parçalanması ve peletlere dönüştürülmesiyle elde edilir. Peletlerden üretilen yüksek kaliteli, yeni ve maksimum performans sunan iplikler ürünlerimizde kullanılır ve çevre üzerindeki etki azaltılmış olur.
      • Geri dönüştürülmüş polyester, atık miktarını azaltmaya ek olarak karbon emisyonlarını da yeni polyestere kıyasla %30'a varan oranlarda azaltır. Nike, her yıl ortalama 1 milyar plastik şişeyi çöplerden ve kanallardan toplamaktadır.
      • Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuz Move to Zero hakkında daha fazla bilgi edin. Sürdürülebilirliği göz önünde bulundurarak nasıl ürün tasarladığımızı ve yaşayıp oynamaya devam ettiğimiz yerin geleceğini korumaya nasıl yardımcı olduğumuzu gör.

      İncelemeler (30)

      4.1 Yıldızlar

      • Not cheap but good shorts

        E A. - 08 Ara 2021

        Good fit, light weight and well cut. A bit expensive but glad I bought them

      • Small shorts even smaller than expected

        Working Mama - 03 Ara 2021

        Was nice to have the open vent for running but the cut of the short was even smaller than expected. Reasonable quality, not the best, not the worst. Good for travel exercise.

      • Nice short, needs more

        MotherHen - 20 Kas 2021

        I tried the mens Aerofit 2 short. I was really impressed with the materials, they had a comfortable waist band. The fit was not best. I do have large thighs and the fabric simply spread and had very little coverage. I would not suggest if you have large thighs.

