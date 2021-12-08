Nike AeroSwift Şort yarışa hazır olmanı sağlar.Hafif ve nefes alabilen stil, küçük eşyalarını saklaman için işlevsel cebe sahiptir. Bu ürün, en az %75 oranında geri dönüştürülmüş polyester fiberden üretilmiştir.
1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.
4.1 Yıldızlar
E A. - 08 Ara 2021
Good fit, light weight and well cut. A bit expensive but glad I bought them
Working Mama - 03 Ara 2021
Was nice to have the open vent for running but the cut of the short was even smaller than expected. Reasonable quality, not the best, not the worst. Good for travel exercise.
MotherHen - 20 Kas 2021
I tried the mens Aerofit 2 short. I was really impressed with the materials, they had a comfortable waist band. The fit was not best. I do have large thighs and the fabric simply spread and had very little coverage. I would not suggest if you have large thighs.