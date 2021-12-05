Ana içeriğe geç
      Sürdürülebilir Malzemeler

      Nike AeroBill Tailwind

      Koşu Şapkası

      ₺499,90

      Beyaz
      Siyah

      Sıcak hava stilini Nike AeroBill Tailwind Şapka ile tamamla.Ön ve yan panellerdeki lazer delikler nefes alabilirliği stratejik biçimde optimize ederken nem tutmayan rahat yapı, koşarken kuru kalmana yardımcı olur.Bu ürün, en az %50 geri dönüştürülmüş polyester fiberden üretilmiştir.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Beyaz
      • Stil: BV2204-100

      • Rahat ve sade bir yapı sunan standart kesim

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      • Nike ürünlerinde kullanılan geri dönüştürülmüş polyester; geri dönüştürülmüş plastik şişelerin temizlenmesi, parçalanması ve peletlere dönüştürülmesiyle elde edilir. Peletlerden üretilen yüksek kaliteli, yeni ve maksimum performans sunan iplikler ürünlerimizde kullanılır ve çevre üzerindeki etki azaltılmış olur.
      • Geri dönüştürülmüş polyester, atık miktarını azaltmaya ek olarak karbon emisyonlarını da yeni polyestere kıyasla %30'a varan oranlarda azaltır. Nike, her yıl ortalama 1 milyar plastik şişeyi çöplerden ve kanallardan toplamaktadır.
      • Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuz Move to Zero hakkında daha fazla bilgi edin. Sürdürülebilirliği göz önünde bulundurarak nasıl ürün tasarladığımızı ve yaşayıp oynamaya devam ettiğimiz yerin geleceğini korumaya nasıl yardımcı olduğumuzu gör.

      4.3 Yıldızlar

      • Not as good as previous cap

        B A. - 05 Ara 2021

        I ordered this cap in white as I already own one which is great. It serves many purposes when i go running, to shield my head from the cold and allows me to be seen in dark winter months and keep my head cool in the summer months whilst shielding my head from the sun. Its a great cap but the the latest one is not as good as the older version. the Velcro strap should be the same colour as the cap. not black. the the older one had better material inside for wicking sweat away, Looks like Nike are cutting costs in production but still selling at the same premium price.

      • Not enough hook where needed.

        asiln28 - 24 Eyl 2021

        The hat is lightweight, which is great for running in hot weather. My issue with the hat (and I purchased one in white and one in yellow) is that there is not enough velcro on the back to create a snug fit! I got the hats specifically because they were the velcro adjusting type, which usually makes getting the correct fit very quick and easy. However, even though the band pulls through far enough, there is too much "hook" and not enough "loop."

      • Fits nice and looks awesome!

        L A. - 19 Eyl 2021

        Perfect running cap! This was a great addition to my collection of running hats!