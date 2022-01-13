Ana içeriğe geç
      Nike ACG "Smith Summit" Kargo Pantolonun dayanıklı ve hava koşullarına karşı koruma sağlayan tasarımı ile açık havada antrenmanlara hazır ol. İlham almak için Oregon'daki Smith Rock'ı ziyaret ettik ve döndüğümüzde bu eşofman altını geliştirdik. Açık paça ve bileğe doğru daralan bacak yapısı, rahat bir stil sunar. Bu stili, en az %75 oranında geri dönüştürülmüş naylon fiberden ürettik.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Velvet Brown/Dark Smoke Grey/Campfire Orange
      • Stil: CV0655-220

      Beden/Numara ve Kesim

      • Model M beden giymektedir ve boyu 186 cm'dir
      • Rahat ve sade bir yapı sunan standart kesim
      • Büyük kalıba sahiptir. Bol kesim istiyorsan normal bedenini, üzerine oturmasını istiyorsan bir beden küçük sipariş vermeni öneririz

      Nasıl Üretildi?

      • Nike ürünlerindeki geri dönüştürülmüş naylon, geri dönüştürülmüş halı ve kullanılmış balık ağları gibi çeşitli malzemelerden üretilir. Naylon temizlenir, ayıklanır ve parçacıklara dönüştürülür. Sonra da yeni, geri dönüştürülmüş naylon iplikleri üretmek için kimyasal veya mekanik geri dönüşüm işlemlerinden geçirilir.
      • Geri dönüştürülmüş naylondan elde edilen malzemelerin kullanıldığı giysiler, yeni naylona kıyasla karbon emisyonlarını %50'ye kadar azaltır.
      • Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuz Move to Zero hakkında daha fazla bilgi edin. Sürdürülebilirliği göz önünde bulundurarak nasıl ürün tasarladığımızı ve yaşayıp oynamaya devam ettiğimiz yerin geleceğini korumaya nasıl yardımcı olduğumuzu gör.

      İncelemeler (28)

      4.4 Yıldızlar

      • Size down, and they are perfect!

        CF2018UNIV - 13 Oca 2022

        These cargos are TOUGH! I know they are made for the elements, but they look amazing too. The belt which comes with the pants is easy to use and looks really nice. The drawcord leg opening at the bottom is great and essential because it makes these pants suitable with a variety of sneakers for how you want the pants to hit at the bottom. The material is high quality and the contrast detailed stitching gives these cargos a pop to their look and separates them from my other cargos. I usually wear large in Nike sweatpants but in these cargos, medium fits like a large. I recommend you size down. I tried the large at the Nike Store and it was way too wide from the side. All in all, I love these cargos and I will use them a lot especially when I want to go with a looser fit for the situation or wardrobe.

      • Got em, do I love em, I want to but...

        thedayanto - 29 Eki 2021

        Want to love em, semi love em, would love em more if belt system actually worked and stayed fastened instead of slide open all the time and also the ankle lace is way too long Apart from that, they are good

      • Great for Utility style fits🔥

        MelanieC551450335 - 14 Tem 2021

        All the comments are about function and hiking, but for me I just care about the style and fashion of cargo pants. These are the hella perfect cargo pants for not just men but for all the ladies!! I’m 5’3 155lbs and got a medium. The fit is a slight bit loose but the adjustable belt REALLY flatters the waist. The quality is great and is definitely worth the price! 10/10 would buy all the colors