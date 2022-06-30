Ana içeriğe geç
|

Popüler Arama Terimleri

En Popüler Öneriler

      Nike ACG Heritage86

      Şapka

      ₺579,90

      Nike ACG Heritage86 Şapka, yumuşak ve tanıdık bir yapı için yıkama işleminden geçirilmiş organik pamuklu kumaştan üretilmiştir. İşlemeli yama ve arkadaki dokuma etiket, bu klasik modele Nike stili kazandırır.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Hazel Rush/Medium Olive/Summit White
      • Stil: DM4705-242

      Ücretsiz Kargo ve İade Olanağı

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      İncelemeler (1)

      3 Yıldızlar

      • it's ok

        koyublue - 30 Haz 2022

        The hat seems to fit my head just fine. The yellow under the cap is pretty cool and bright. However I wish it was like the old ACG hats that were cotton. As much as this material seems thin, it lacks a certain washedness. It attracts dust fairly easy too. I'd not recommend for the price.