Nike ACG Heritage86 Şapka, yumuşak ve tanıdık bir yapı için yıkama işleminden geçirilmiş organik pamuklu kumaştan üretilmiştir. İşlemeli yama ve arkadaki dokuma etiket, bu klasik modele Nike stili kazandırır.
1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.
3 Yıldızlar
koyublue - 30 Haz 2022
The hat seems to fit my head just fine. The yellow under the cap is pretty cool and bright. However I wish it was like the old ACG hats that were cotton. As much as this material seems thin, it lacks a certain washedness. It attracts dust fairly easy too. I'd not recommend for the price.