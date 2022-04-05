Ana içeriğe geç
      Nike ACG Air Mowabb

      Ayakkabı

      ₺2.899,90

      Nike ACG Air Mowabb ile ayaklarını kirletmekten korkmadan doğanın tadını çıkar.30. yılını kutlayan efsanevi yürüyüş tasarımı; yastıklamalı Air taban, topuk çevresindeki destekleyici Huarache teknolojisi ve benekli orta tabanıyla olağanüstü rahatlık ve şıklık sunar.Yumuşak nubuk deri, üst kısma dayanıklılık kazandırırken esnek bilek kısmı uyumu kişiselleştirir.Bağcıklarını bağla ve maceraya çık.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Trails End Brown/Prism Violet/Bright Mandarin/Pitch
      • Stil: DC9554-201

      İncelemeler (14)

      • Best shoe i bought in quite some time

        2646200815 - 05 Nis 2022

        I love this pair. I have a pair of purple ones that are a great and quite versatile colour. Also are super comfortable and the boot like part help with the fact that i stand most of my work day.. one of the best purchases of the year

      • Unfortunate

        2e224600-742e-4c6d-9588-b362d34f6646 - 02 Şub 2022

        Sadly these were not what I expected. Being for all conditions these did not hold up to the concrete jungle that is Los Angeles. Jan 19th- Feb 1st was my wear period, weekends excluded and the sole has already started to un-glue. Very short period of time for that to start happening. The only reason I give them the extra star is due to comfort.

      • Beautiful

        B W. - 25 Oca 2022

        Best colorway. What a beautiful shoe.