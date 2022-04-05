Nike ACG Air Mowabb ile ayaklarını kirletmekten korkmadan doğanın tadını çıkar.30. yılını kutlayan efsanevi yürüyüş tasarımı; yastıklamalı Air taban, topuk çevresindeki destekleyici Huarache teknolojisi ve benekli orta tabanıyla olağanüstü rahatlık ve şıklık sunar.Yumuşak nubuk deri, üst kısma dayanıklılık kazandırırken esnek bilek kısmı uyumu kişiselleştirir.Bağcıklarını bağla ve maceraya çık.
4.1 Yıldızlar
2646200815 - 05 Nis 2022
I love this pair. I have a pair of purple ones that are a great and quite versatile colour. Also are super comfortable and the boot like part help with the fact that i stand most of my work day.. one of the best purchases of the year
2e224600-742e-4c6d-9588-b362d34f6646 - 02 Şub 2022
Sadly these were not what I expected. Being for all conditions these did not hold up to the concrete jungle that is Los Angeles. Jan 19th- Feb 1st was my wear period, weekends excluded and the sole has already started to un-glue. Very short period of time for that to start happening. The only reason I give them the extra star is due to comfort.
B W. - 25 Oca 2022
Best colorway. What a beautiful shoe.