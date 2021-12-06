Geri getirdiğimiz bu klasik her zamankinden daha iyi. Nike Ace Summerlite, orijinal file tasarımı, ayakkabıya kir girmesini önlemeye yardımcı olan ince ve esnek katmanla yeniliyor. Yumuşak mikro süet astarlı stil, çorapsız giyilebilecek kadar rahattır. Ayrıca yeni entegre tutuş deseni, kavrayıştan ödün vermeksizin tasarımın hafifliğini olabildiğince korumasını sağlar.
1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.
5 Yıldızlar
ScreenName525547824 - 06 Ara 2021
A sleek and lightweight pair of casual golf shoes with performance and style to match. Here's my unboxing video of them:https://youtu.be/wvobvUCuzJE
D I. - 09 Eyl 2021
I love my new Nike collection every time I go on the website and I see something my size I grab them and I’m really happy with all of my new sneakers I give it a 10
MarinaR336692670 - 17 May 2021
True to size. This style and comfort absolutely beautiful. Thank you Nike! Only one thing, there is no information how to take care of them?🤔 especially when I choose a white colour.