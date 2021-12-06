Ana içeriğe geç
      Nike Ace Summerlite

      Kadın Golf Ayakkabısı

      ₺1.799,90

      Desert Berry/Pembe Oxford/Sail/Hyper Pink
      Violet Frost/Beyaz/Ghost Green/Siyah
      Beyaz/Photon Dust/Siyah/Pink Prime
      Siyah/Beyaz
      Beyaz/Siyah

      Geri getirdiğimiz bu klasik her zamankinden daha iyi. Nike Ace Summerlite, orijinal file tasarımı, ayakkabıya kir girmesini önlemeye yardımcı olan ince ve esnek katmanla yeniliyor. Yumuşak mikro süet astarlı stil, çorapsız giyilebilecek kadar rahattır. Ayrıca yeni entegre tutuş deseni, kavrayıştan ödün vermeksizin tasarımın hafifliğini olabildiğince korumasını sağlar.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Siyah/Beyaz
      • Stil: DA4117-024

      Beden/Numara ve Kesim

      • Küçük kalıba sahiptir; yarım numara büyük sipariş vermeni öneririz

      Ücretsiz Kargo ve İade Olanağı

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      İncelemeler (3)

      5 Yıldızlar

      • Lightweight and comfortable with performance to match.

        ScreenName525547824 - 06 Ara 2021

        A sleek and lightweight pair of casual golf shoes with performance and style to match. Here's my unboxing video of them:https://youtu.be/wvobvUCuzJE

      • I have gotten at least four or five new pairs in the last month or so very happy with every item I have gotten

        D I. - 09 Eyl 2021

        I love my new Nike collection every time I go on the website and I see something my size I grab them and I’m really happy with all of my new sneakers I give it a 10

      • MarinaR336692670 - 17 May 2021

        True to size. This style and comfort absolutely beautiful. Thank you Nike! Only one thing, there is no information how to take care of them?🤔 especially when I choose a white colour.