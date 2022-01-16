ข้ามไปยังเนื้อหาหลัก
      Nike Charge

      สนับแข้งฟุตบอลเด็ก

      ฿490

      ลงสนามด้วยความมั่นใจเมื่อใส่สนับแข้ง Nike Charge ที่มีดีไซน์โดดเด่นด้วยผิวชั้นนอกแบบแข็งเพื่อการปกปิดแบบกว้างบางและบุโฟมที่ด้านหลังเพื่อความสบาย

      • สีที่แสดง: ดำ/ขาว/ขาว
      • สไตล์: SP2165-010

      รีวิว (4)

      3 ดาว

      • Super shin pads

        M A. - 16 ม.ค. 2565

        My son loves these shin pads. They fit well and the quality is what you would expect from Nike. Very light and very pleased.

      • Great product!

        T E. - 15 ก.ค. 2564

        I purchased these for my son - he loves the upgrade!

      • Defective product

        F A. - 02 ก.ค. 2564

        The product was defective. The ankle strap on the left shin guard was sown the wrong way round so completely unusable.