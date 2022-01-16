ลงสนามด้วยความมั่นใจเมื่อใส่สนับแข้ง Nike Charge ที่มีดีไซน์โดดเด่นด้วยผิวชั้นนอกแบบแข็งเพื่อการปกปิดแบบกว้างบางและบุโฟมที่ด้านหลังเพื่อความสบาย
3 ดาว
M A. - 16 ม.ค. 2565
My son loves these shin pads. They fit well and the quality is what you would expect from Nike. Very light and very pleased.
T E. - 15 ก.ค. 2564
I purchased these for my son - he loves the upgrade!
F A. - 02 ก.ค. 2564
The product was defective. The ankle strap on the left shin guard was sown the wrong way round so completely unusable.