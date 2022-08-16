เปลี่ยนสไตล์ระดับไอคอนให้สบายยิ่งกว่าที่เคย Air Jordan 1 Zoom Cmft ปรับโฉม Air Jordan คู่แรกด้วยระบบลดแรงกระแทกแบบพื้นกว้างบาง น้ำหนักเบา และมีองค์ประกอบต่างๆ ที่เสริมความทนทาน มาพร้อมส่วนบนที่ทำจากผ้าและหนังซึ่งให้สัมผัสที่เหมือนใส่มาจนชิน ขณะที่ส่วนหุ้มข้อบุนวมแบบมีซับในก็โอบรับกับส้นเพื่อความแน่นกระชับ
จัดส่งสินค้าฟรีสำหรับคำสั่งซื้อที่มีมูลค่า 5500 บาท ขึ้นไป
คำสั่งซื้อจะดำเนินการและส่งมอบในวันจันทร์-ศุกร์ เว้นวันหยุดนักขัตฤกษ์
ยกเว้นวันหยุดเทศกาลสำหรับสมาชิก Nike ฟรีค่าขนส่งในกรณีคืนสินค้า. ข้อยกเว้นของนโยบายการคืนสินค้า
4.8 ดาว
15557784246 - 16 ส.ค. 2565
My Daughter brought this pair for me. I like how comfortable it feel. This will be one of my fall look. Thanks you sweetheart!
Trubz118 - 08 ส.ค. 2565
I was really surprised at how soft these Jordans really are. By far the most comfortable Jordans that I own so far! definitely looking forward to more color options👍🏾😎
GelTea - 07 ส.ค. 2565
I have the fossil rose colorway, and they look just as nice in person as in the photos. The small bright orange and purple tags add a very subtle pop on the shoes that adds more fun to the look. These are out-of-the-box comfortable and cushioned. They run slightly roomy overall. I wear a women's 9, and got these in my men's size equivalent, 7.5. They're not wide, but lots of wiggle room in the toebox. They are close to running a half size larger.
จำกัดไม่เกินหนึ่งคู่รองเท้าต่อลูกค้าหนึ่งท่าน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม
จำกัดไม่เกินหนึ่งคู่รองเท้าต่อลูกค้าหนึ่งท่าน