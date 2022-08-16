ข้ามไปยังเนื้อหาหลัก
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT

      รองเท้า

      ฿5,200

      ได้รับความนิยมสูง
      ดำ/Fire Red/ขาว/Citrus
      ขาว/Light Silver/Dark Concord/True Red
      Dark Iris/ดำ/Sail/ขาว
      Fossil Stone/Fossil Rose/Psychic Purple/ขาว

      เปลี่ยนสไตล์ระดับไอคอนให้สบายยิ่งกว่าที่เคย Air Jordan 1 Zoom Cmft ปรับโฉม Air Jordan คู่แรกด้วยระบบลดแรงกระแทกแบบพื้นกว้างบาง น้ำหนักเบา และมีองค์ประกอบต่างๆ ที่เสริมความทนทาน มาพร้อมส่วนบนที่ทำจากผ้าและหนังซึ่งให้สัมผัสที่เหมือนใส่มาจนชิน ขณะที่ส่วนหุ้มข้อบุนวมแบบมีซับในก็โอบรับกับส้นเพื่อความแน่นกระชับ

      • สีที่แสดง: Fossil Stone/Fossil Rose/Psychic Purple/ขาว
      • สไตล์: CT0978-201

      การจัดส่งและคืนสินค้าฟรี

      จัดส่งสินค้าฟรีสำหรับคำสั่งซื้อที่มีมูลค่า 5500 บาท ขึ้นไป


      กรุงเทพมหานคร:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-6 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 2-4 วันทำการ
      สมุทรปราการ:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 4-7 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-5 วันทำการ
      เมืองนนทบุรี:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 4-7 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-5 วันทำการ
      จังหวัดอื่น:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 5-8 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-5 วันทำการ

      คำสั่งซื้อจะดำเนินการและส่งมอบในวันจันทร์-ศุกร์ เว้นวันหยุดนักขัตฤกษ์
      ยกเว้นวันหยุดเทศกาลสำหรับสมาชิก Nike ฟรีค่าขนส่งในกรณีคืนสินค้า. ข้อยกเว้นของนโยบายการคืนสินค้า

      รีวิว (115)

      4.8 ดาว

      • Kenneth Robinson

        15557784246 - 16 ส.ค. 2565

        My Daughter brought this pair for me. I like how comfortable it feel. This will be one of my fall look. Thanks you sweetheart!

      • Extra soft! 😌

        Trubz118 - 08 ส.ค. 2565

        I was really surprised at how soft these Jordans really are. By far the most comfortable Jordans that I own so far! definitely looking forward to more color options👍🏾😎

      • Very comfortable, runs a bit large

        GelTea - 07 ส.ค. 2565

        I have the fossil rose colorway, and they look just as nice in person as in the photos. The small bright orange and purple tags add a very subtle pop on the shoes that adds more fun to the look. These are out-of-the-box comfortable and cushioned. They run slightly roomy overall. I wear a women's 9, and got these in my men's size equivalent, 7.5. They're not wide, but lots of wiggle room in the toebox. They are close to running a half size larger.

      ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

      จำกัดไม่เกินหนึ่งคู่รองเท้าต่อลูกค้าหนึ่งท่าน