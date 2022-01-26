สไตล์เพื่อยุค 70ความรักที่มีในยุค 80ความคลาสสิกในยุค 90พร้อมแล้วสำหรับอนาคตNike Blazer Mid ’77 Next Nature ในวันนี้มาพร้อมดีไซน์แบบอมตะที่ผลิตด้วยวัสดุรีไซเคิลอย่างน้อย 20% ตามน้ำหนักโดยเราได้แทนที่ส่วนบนจากหนัง ซึ่งเป็นวัสดุที่ต้องใช้ทรัพยากรสิ่งแวดล้อมเป็นอย่างมาก ด้วยหนังสังเคราะห์รีไซเคิลบางส่วนที่เฉียบคมอย่างเหลือเชื่อ
4.3 ดาว
MaKenzie - 26 ม.ค. 2565
I don’t love the foam-ish tounge on these shoes. They look very weird. I would order a half size smaller. I usually wear 9.5 and 9 fits great. THESE ATTRACT DIRT!!!!!
RainbowMoon - 31 ธ.ค. 2564
This shoe has a classic look, you can dress it up or down. It is clear that there are recycled elements in the shoe that make it appealing to those who are trying to steer away from fast fashion. However, the shoe was not very comfortable. It ran a half size bigger and the insole felt like a brick.
MamaMac - 30 ธ.ค. 2564
These Nike Blazer Mid '77 shoes are extremely comfortable! I love the fit! They are easy to put on. The style is extremely easy to wear with so many styles. These shoes look great with jeans, shorts, skirts, and even dresses. The shoes are a nice high top and all of the stitching is very well done. I love the fact that they are made from recycled materials and that they are saving the environment. How amazing is it to be safe with the environment and also comfort and style. These shoes are amazing and I can assure you that you will love them!