      วัสดุที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อม

      Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Next Nature

      รองเท้าผู้หญิง

      ฿3,600

      ได้รับความนิยมสูง

      สไตล์เพื่อยุค 70ความรักที่มีในยุค 80ความคลาสสิกในยุค 90พร้อมแล้วสำหรับอนาคตNike Blazer Mid ’77 Next Nature ในวันนี้มาพร้อมดีไซน์แบบอมตะที่ผลิตด้วยวัสดุรีไซเคิลอย่างน้อย 20% ตามน้ำหนักโดยเราได้แทนที่ส่วนบนจากหนัง ซึ่งเป็นวัสดุที่ต้องใช้ทรัพยากรสิ่งแวดล้อมเป็นอย่างมาก ด้วยหนังสังเคราะห์รีไซเคิลบางส่วนที่เฉียบคมอย่างเหลือเชื่อ

      • สีที่แสดง: ขาว/ดำ
      • สไตล์: DO1344-101

      ไซส์และความพอดี

      วิธีการผลิต

      • สินค้าชิ้นนี้ได้รับการดีไซน์อย่างมีความรับผิดชอบโดยใช้ประโยชน์จากวัสดุรีไซเคิลซึ่งแปรรูปจากขยะเหลือใช้ของผู้บริโภคและเศษวัสดุส่วนเกินจากกระบวนการผลิต บนเส้นทางสู่การลดปริมาณคาร์บอนและของเสียให้เป็นศูนย์ หนึ่งในขั้นตอนที่สำคัญมากที่สุดสำหรับเราคือการเลือกใช้วัสดุ เพราะในสินค้าแต่ละชิ้น วัสดุมีส่วนในการปล่อยฟุตพริ้นท์มากกว่า 70% การนำทั้งพลาสติก เส้นด้าย และผ้า ซึ่งเป็นวัสดุที่มีอยู่แล้วมาใช้ซ้ำนั้นจะช่วยให้การปล่อยมลพิษจากทางเราลดลงอย่างมีนัยสำคัญ เป้าหมายของเราคือการใช้วัสดุรีไซเคิลให้ได้มากที่สุดโดยไม่ลดทอนประสิทธิภาพ ความทนทาน และสไตล์
      • ดูเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับการเดินทาง Move to Zero ของเราสู่การลดปริมาณคาร์บอนและของเสียให้เป็นศูนย์ ทั้งวิธีที่เราพยายามออกแบบสินค้าโดยคำนึงถึงสิ่งแวดล้อมและวิธีที่เราพยายามช่วยปกป้องอนาคตของที่ที่เราอาศัยและลงเล่น

      รีวิว (23)

      4.3 ดาว

      • A-OKAY

        MaKenzie - 26 ม.ค. 2565

        I don’t love the foam-ish tounge on these shoes. They look very weird. I would order a half size smaller. I usually wear 9.5 and 9 fits great. THESE ATTRACT DIRT!!!!!

      • RainbowMoon - 31 ธ.ค. 2564

        This shoe has a classic look, you can dress it up or down. It is clear that there are recycled elements in the shoe that make it appealing to those who are trying to steer away from fast fashion. However, the shoe was not very comfortable. It ran a half size bigger and the insole felt like a brick.

      • Great quality and style!

        MamaMac - 30 ธ.ค. 2564

        These Nike Blazer Mid '77 shoes are extremely comfortable! I love the fit! They are easy to put on. The style is extremely easy to wear with so many styles. These shoes look great with jeans, shorts, skirts, and even dresses. The shoes are a nice high top and all of the stitching is very well done. I love the fact that they are made from recycled materials and that they are saving the environment. How amazing is it to be safe with the environment and also comfort and style. These shoes are amazing and I can assure you that you will love them!