Cold conditions are just an invitation for new discovery. The Nike Therma-FIT ADV ACG "Rope De Dope" Jacket has innovative technology combined with an insulated, water-repellent design for comfort tailored to all conditions. Made of at least 75% recycled polyester and nylon fibers, it's got a lightweight and loose feel designed to layer and can be easily packed and stored in a pocket. The allover glacier print is inspired by our trip to Iceland.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Therma-FIT ADV ACG "Rope De Dope".