      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Therma-FIT ADV ACG "Rope De Dope"

      Women's Packable Insulated Jacket

      $182.97
      $215
      14% off

      Light Army
      Black

      Cold conditions are just an invitation for new discovery. The Nike Therma-FIT ADV ACG "Rope De Dope" Jacket has innovative technology combined with an insulated, water-repellent design for comfort tailored to all conditions. Made of at least 75% recycled polyester and nylon fibers, it's got a lightweight and loose feel designed to layer and can be easily packed and stored in a pocket. The allover glacier print is inspired by our trip to Iceland.

      • Shown: Light Army
      • Style: DJ1261-321

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S and is 5'9"/175cm
      • Loose fit for a roomy feel

      Free Shipping & Returns

      Free standard shipping and free 60-day returns for Nike Members. Learn more. Return policy exclusions apply.

      Pick-up available at select Nike Stores.

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted, and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
      • Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

