Celebrate heritage with an updated version of the Dunk High, recrafted to reflect the original from 1985. Matching the shape, look and feel that started it all, it delivers true vintage style while keeping the familiar comfort you love.
3 Stars
EBONY - Oct 09, 2022
I love the shoe but it is cut very small!!!! Had to send back.
MELY-SA - Oct 09, 2022
I was super excited get these right away but as soon as I opened the box I didn’t expect to be such strong bright orange color. From the video and some photos I expected to be more light pink. I wish! Plus, wow these are so tight. I would recommend half size or whole size up. But then it might fall from the back if too large due to the weight of a shoe. So even half size might work but they are so narrow at the front box part. Sadly, I shipped them back the same day. Not worth money. I have denim dunk w red Swoosh that got released recently and 9 was so perfect.