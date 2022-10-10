Take on your miles in this lightweight layer that helps cover you from the sun. The Nike Dri-FIT Miler Top is made of soft, sweat-wicking fabric help runners at every level stay dry and comfortable. This product is made with 100% recycled polyester fibers.
4.4 Stars
steveng169815741 - Oct 10, 2022
This is nice, a small tall with body close fit.. so much of the running stuff has extra fabric and the sizing is nonsense.. This is a lovely top, glad I got two. However, if your someone with some bulk to you, I kinda doubt the cut would work out for you. For me, total win.
EdwardH - Mar 26, 2022
I wear a lot of Nike Dri-Fit shirts and this definitely runs SMALL. It's much more like slim fit. Size up Otherwise it's extremely comfortable and great quality.
Agarsh - Nov 13, 2021
This shirt was originally meant for me (5’9”, 165 lb female) but was quickly stolen by my husband (5’11”, 165 male) because it’s really soft and comfortable, and seems durable/well made. On both of us, the large was a little big if you’re looking for a very fitted feel. For a casual shirt to wear it was a good size. We both have pretty long arms though and appreciated the arm length. It definitely didn’t feel restrictive, but that may also have to do with the size. I felt very comfortable to wear it all day long - it was very breathable. My husband said it was cut well and hid his “dad bod”! So this was definitely a great addition to the wardrobe. Overall it’s a good staple to have