      Nike Be True

      Max90 T-Shirt

      $45

      Made with soft, mid-weight cotton in our signature Max90 fit, this roomy tie-dye Be True tee celebrates unity and inclusivity. The wash gives it a fluid look and vintage feel.

      • Shown: Black
      • Style: DV3787-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model 1 is wearing size L and is 6'2"/188cm
      • Model 2 is wearing size M and is 5'11"/180cm
      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel
      • If you typically wear men's styles, please select your usual size. If you typically wear women's styles, please size down.

