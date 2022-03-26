Want to transition effortlessly between worlds? Built to feel good all day, this plush slide (made with at least 20% recycled materials by weight) uses a rugged tread pattern for traction on a variety of surfaces. Step in, cinch it closed and get going.
3.5 Stars
Reborn - Mar 26, 2022
I got these because last year I bought the white, black, and the red ones and all 3 of those have a foam like sole and foam bottom. They are so comfortable I even bought them as Christmas gifts and we all called them the cloud shoes cause it’s like walking on a cloud! These are not like that at all. The sole and the bottom are hard plastic : ( I’m very disappointed. I feel totally mislead.
marshmallows - Mar 21, 2022
Super comfortable, and sweet color that apparently you can't find anywhere else