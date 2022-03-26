Skip to main content
      Want to transition effortlessly between worlds? Built to feel good all day, this plush slide (made with at least 20% recycled materials by weight) uses a rugged tread pattern for traction on a variety of surfaces. Step in, cinch it closed and get going.

      • Shown: Midnight Navy/Grey Fog/Dark Grey/Mystic Navy
      • Style: DM8615-400

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilizing recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product’s footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns, and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as much recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (2)

      3.5 Stars

      • Plastic sole

        Reborn - Mar 26, 2022

        I got these because last year I bought the white, black, and the red ones and all 3 of those have a foam like sole and foam bottom. They are so comfortable I even bought them as Christmas gifts and we all called them the cloud shoes cause it’s like walking on a cloud! These are not like that at all. The sole and the bottom are hard plastic : ( I’m very disappointed. I feel totally mislead.

      • Look and feel great

        marshmallows - Mar 21, 2022

        Super comfortable, and sweet color that apparently you can't find anywhere else