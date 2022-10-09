Once you take a few strides in the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2, you’ll never look at your favorite pair of old racing shoes the same way again. These rocket ships are made to help shave precious time off your personal records without surrendering the foundation you need to go the full distance. A thick, lightweight support system marries the 2 worlds of comfort and speed in holy running matrimony. Enjoy the greatest energy return of all our racing shoes while you chase your personal bests and leave the competition in the dust.
3.7 Stars
Taylor318323116 - Oct 09, 2022
Absolutely incredible running shoes! These are so comfortable and efficient. My first run with them was only going to be 6.2 miles but ended up being 7.5. These shoes will take you the distance, no doubt. And I mean, come on- look at those colors! I was skeptical based on the reviews and certain runners input however, I am very happy with my purchase!!! Goodbye old running shoes!
juddca - Oct 04, 2022
These are terrible compared to the original. Stiff, tight and nearly impossible to get on. I have been wearing the Alphaflys since they came out and have gone through probably 15+ pairs…significant investment but they were FANTASTIC shoes. I ordered the same size that I have been wearing for 2 years in the Alphafly and the length is fine, but the rest of the shoe is incredibly narrow. I certainly hope Nike will continue to make the original version. I will never buy another pair of these.
11195556284 - Sep 23, 2022
Incredible so light weight and comfortable I went up half a size compared to my normal running shoes