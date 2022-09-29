Once you take a few strides in the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2, you’ll never look at your favorite pair of old racing shoes the same way again. These rocket ships are made to help shave precious time off your personal records without surrendering the foundation you need to go the full distance. A thick, lightweight support system marries the 2 worlds of comfort and speed in holy running matrimony. Enjoy the greatest energy return of all our racing shoes while you chase your personal bests.
5 Stars
EmmaA946180963 - Sep 29, 2022
Eliud made me do it. Had to try these on after seeing Eliud breaking the WR and wow! Cant wait to put them to the test in my next race!
12255711052 - Sep 18, 2022
Tried it this weekend on a 5k run. So smooth and soft. At the end checked data comparing to my other Nike collection and it was my fastest. I didn’t even try to be fast.