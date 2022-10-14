Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air

      Women's Short-Sleeve Crop Top

      $28.97
      $48
      39% off

      Sail
      Light Crimson

      Soft and stretchy, this form-fitting top moves with you for a carefree, comfortable feel. Its slight crop makes it perfect for pairing with your favorite high-waisted bottoms.

      • Shown: Light Crimson
      • Style: DV4368-696

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S and is 5'12"/182cm
      • Slim fit for a tailored feel

      Free Shipping & Returns

      Free standard shipping and free 60-day returns for Nike Members. Learn more. Return policy exclusions apply.

      Pick-up available at select Nike Stores.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air.