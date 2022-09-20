Skip to main content
      Nike Air More Uptempo '96

      Men's Shoes

      $130.97
      $170
      22% off

      The Nike Air More Uptempo ’96 is all about the A-I-R! You can’t miss the big Air cushioning in these kicks. With a design inspired by ‘90s graffiti and high-flying basketball, you’ll be blazing new trails in bold, in-your-face style.

      • Shown: Lobster/White/Green Noise/Black
      • Style: DV2129-600

      • Meh

        145 hooper - Sep 20, 2022

        I’m not happy with this item, the insoles are weird and the shoe looks way better on camera than it does in person

      • My review

        Banks85 - Aug 19, 2022

        I love this shoe!! Color draws notice but not overbearing!!!

      • Versatile Kicks

        JAWL - Aug 10, 2022

        My son can wear with most of his wardrobe and look coordinated.