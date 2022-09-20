The Nike Air More Uptempo ’96 is all about the A-I-R! You can’t miss the big Air cushioning in these kicks. With a design inspired by ‘90s graffiti and high-flying basketball, you’ll be blazing new trails in bold, in-your-face style.
4 Stars
145 hooper - Sep 20, 2022
I’m not happy with this item, the insoles are weird and the shoe looks way better on camera than it does in person
Banks85 - Aug 19, 2022
I love this shoe!! Color draws notice but not overbearing!!!
JAWL - Aug 10, 2022
My son can wear with most of his wardrobe and look coordinated.