Bring original hoops style back to the streets with the Air More Uptempo. Crumpled leather accents and energetic pops of Action Grape put a fashion-forward twist on the '90s icon whose graffiti-styled graphics have always been a bold, off-court fave. Visible Air cushioning delivers the comfort you need, while elastic straps over the tongue keep your style sharp whether you rock them laced or unlaced.
4.9 Stars
Joven - Oct 08, 2022
I got it yesterday. Fast shipping and great packaging by Nike. True to size. Great colour. Great shoe. Great buy.
BONEZ1990 - Sep 04, 2022
Fast shipping and super dope only site i could find in my size and the colors i wanted
Dwayne77 - Aug 30, 2022
Great store fast service very satisfied definitely shopping again