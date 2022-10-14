This reimagining of the Air More Uptempo '96 celebrates Wilson Smith III—the first Black footwear designer at Nike—and his love of space-age TV. The gradient upper carries you to the far reaches of time while the oversized graffiti-styled graphics bring a starlit shimmer with their reflective accents. From designing and developing products for some of Nike's greatest athletes to leading the way for Black designers, Smith has paved the way with his larger-than-life personality and positivity. Recalling one of his early Uptempo prototypes (check out the mesh in the upper), this shoe honors his journey and bold style.