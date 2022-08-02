Skip to main content
      The Nike Air Woven Jacket is made with an unlined, water-resistant fabric to help keep you dry in unexpected showers when you're out exploring the great outdoors. It's also an excellent lightweight layer for around town, too! This product is made with 100% recycled polyester and recycled nylon fibers.

      • Shown: Dark Marina Blue/Madder Root
      • Style: DN2112-407

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'2"/188cm
      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel
      • Fits large; we recommend ordering a size down

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted, and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
      • Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (20)

      4.2 Stars

      • Light enough for the sun

        Crew shirt perfection !!! - Aug 02, 2022

        I'll like to say that I'm very satisfied with the Nike Air woven unlined jacket . It's purpose to me was served very well. It's light enough to wear when its pretty warm out but when you find yourself entering a location that is cold it's a must have . The fit was great . I like that it zips up , and has pockets My daughter asked to wear it out because of its awesome color design for a nice day.

      • Jacket

        Yoga T - Aug 02, 2022

        I love this jacket. It's light and the colors go together perfectly. It was mere coincidence that I have a pair of TN's that matched perfectly! Living where I live the nights can get chilly in the fall and brisk in the mornings. This jacket is perfect for those occasions and stylish at the same time. It's true to fit and looks good ooennor zipped up. I would get more in other colors.

      • I get the idea but it just isn't it

        Doodie - Aug 02, 2022

        When it comes to to the design aspect of this jacket it is perfect. The Nike Unwoven Unlined jacket runs a little small but is easy on the eyes. I've worn it a few times over the last few days and received many compliments. However, the jacket isn't as comfortable compared to other jackets Nike has produced. Also, I wasn't that fond of the material but I get the idea behind it. Being conscious of our impact on the Earth and Nike doing its part as a industry leader to make positive stride to sustainability.

