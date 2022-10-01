Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Air Max TW

      Men's Shoes

      $160

      Black/Black/White/White
      White/Racer Blue/Black/Speed Yellow

      So you're in love with the classic look of the '90s, but you got a thing for today's fast-paced culture. Meet the Air Max TW. Inspired by the treasured franchise that brought Nike Air cushioning to the world and laid the foundation for the track-to-street aesthetic, its eye-catching design delivers a 1-2 punch of comfort and fashion. Ready to highlight any ‘fit, its lightweight upper pairs angular and organic lines to create an entrancing haptic effect. The contrasting colorways make it easy to style. And if you’re ready for the next step, the 5 windows underfoot deliver a modern edge to visible Air cushioning.

      • Shown: White/Racer Blue/Black/Speed Yellow
      • Style: DQ3984-100

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilizing recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product’s footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns, and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as much recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (2)

      3.5 Stars

      • garynathans156884867 - Oct 01, 2022

        I’m sure Nike tw is far from new and they had a tw range in the 80’s. The 80’s ones were cross trainers and on first impressions were much better. Just facts.

      • A future classic.

        Emily A. - Sep 29, 2022

        I’m a huge fan of Nike’s retro-styled sneakers and often find myself trawling through the secondary market to find OG colourways, however this brand-new model ticks all the boxes. The sleek stylings and well-composed colourway are a match made in heaven and let’s not forget the fact that these are one of the most comfortable kicks I’ve stepped into in recent years. As a hardcore sneakerhead it’s hard not to notice the ’90s influence, which is a massive yes from me. Excited to see further colourways drop!

        Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a sweepstakes/giveaway.
        #teamnike