Throw tradition out the door? Never. Paying homage to both heritage and innovation, we've blended two icons to go beyond what's expected. Light, airy Flyknit pairs beautifully with oh-so-comfy Air Max cushioning. Lace up and let your feet do the talking.
cha - Oct 07, 2022
The shoe fits great and has good support. At first I thought the ankle area was loose but once you tie the shoes laces tighter it fits great! The design is simple and I love the look of the fly knit material. Super breathable but supports my foot while running and doing hi intensity workouts. I have worn them all day while I am on my feet, during running workouts, and during body weight movement hi intensity workouts like air squats, jump ropes, box jumps, burpees, etc. Love the look and feel!
Farhan - Sep 23, 2022
I was really excited for these because I was such a big fan of the flyknit racers. Because they were paired with the air max sole I knew I had to have them. I love the way they look. Comfort wise I think they need to be broken in a little more but not an uncomfortable shoe by any means. I definitely recommend but hope they get a little comfier as time goes on. I love the fact that these shoes are lightweight and will definitely have them in my daily rotation.
Moon walkers - Sep 23, 2022
The Air Max fly knit shoes have the bounce and feel of the old ones with the coil in it. They are very bouncy/ reactive in the heal when walking, which makes a long walk really enjoyable where your feet don't hurt later. They have a lot of give to them in both the sole and the flyknit body of the shoe. The body of the shoe is very breathable. This shoes might not be a perfect fit for winter or designed to keep your foot dry, however they still feel very supportive, a nice balance.