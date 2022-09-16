Your little adventurer will love exploring the outdoors in the Nike Air Max 90 Toggle SE. This special edition of our kid-sized AM90 encourages discovery and play through nature. Unearth all the fun details we tucked into these durable shoes, like the mushroom-inspired print above the midsole. Can your kiddo spot it?
5 Stars
818Queen - Sep 16, 2022
My daughter (9yo) says these shoes are comfy, and she really likes that she appears taller when wearing them. I love the super cute and fun color combo that will pair with most outfits. I initially purchased a 2.5, eventually purchasing a size 2 that fits perfectly with a little room.