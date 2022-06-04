Skip to main content
      Nike Air Max 90

      Men's Shoes

      $140

      Court Purple/Lemon Drop/Wolf Grey/Black
      Ridgerock/Turbo Green/Saturn Gold/Black
      Design your own Nike By You product

      Nothing as comfortable. Nothing as proven. The Nike Air Max 90 stays true to its roots with the iconic Waffle sole, stitched overlays, and TPU accents on the eyestays. Clashing colors give it a fresh look and feel.

      • Shown: Court Purple/Lemon Drop/Wolf Grey/Black
      • Style: DC6083-500

      Free standard shipping and free 60-day returns for Nike Members. Learn more. Return policy exclusions apply.

      Pick-up available at select Nike Stores.

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • Sickness!

        JasonS - Jun 04, 2022

        These AM 90’s are tight all the way around. Fire color-blocking (not for everyone I’m sure). Quality materials. And comfortable right out the box. Most AM 90’s released in the past two years have been cheaply built, so it’s good to see this standard is still there. If you want what you pay for steer towards NRG’s, Athletic Club’s, and Premium releases.