What’s the Nike Air Max 270 about? It’s all in the name—270 means you get 270 degrees of visible bouncy Air thanks to an extra-large Air window in the heel. The lightweight and breathable upper helps keep these comfortable, so you can wear them from class to playtime after dinner.
Zoee1 - Aug 19, 2022
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] my daughter absolutely loves these shoes and that are so cute definitely recommend
JRF11 - Aug 09, 2022
My daughter has saved her money for these shoes and is on cloud 9. She absolutely loves them and now has my other daughter wanting to get the same pair.