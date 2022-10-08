The Air Jordan 12 Retro Women's Shoe celebrates the original with leather details and plush cushioning for elevated comfort.
4.8 Stars
WilliamT212491614 - Oct 08, 2022
The coloring of this pair is fire. Even though they are marketed towards females, they look better than what is currently offered for men in the XII’s. They feel great too. And some people say they run a little small, I would say they run just a tad big (if you do the appropriate size up as a man). The material is almost entirely leather (or at least leather-like) so they look like I could get some miles from them if I take care.
Jahliel - Jul 26, 2020
U enjoy being a loyal customer to Hibbets, whatever they don’t have in store they search for it. It’s good to be treated with respect, and like family. God bless
NikkiCamilli - May 14, 2020
Awesome and comfortable shoes. The style is perfect!