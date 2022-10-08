Skip to main content
      Air Jordan 12 Retro

      Women's Shoe

      $200

      The Air Jordan 12 Retro Women's Shoe celebrates the original with leather details and plush cushioning for elevated comfort.

      • Shown: Black/Metallic Silver/White/Hyper Royal
      • Style: AO6068-004

      • My Favorite AJ’s!

        WilliamT212491614 - Oct 08, 2022

        The coloring of this pair is fire. Even though they are marketed towards females, they look better than what is currently offered for men in the XII’s. They feel great too. And some people say they run a little small, I would say they run just a tad big (if you do the appropriate size up as a man). The material is almost entirely leather (or at least leather-like) so they look like I could get some miles from them if I take care.

      • Thank you Hibbets

        Jahliel - Jul 26, 2020

        U enjoy being a loyal customer to Hibbets, whatever they don’t have in store they search for it. It’s good to be treated with respect, and like family. God bless

      • 12s are 1 of the most comfortable!

        NikkiCamilli - May 14, 2020

        Awesome and comfortable shoes. The style is perfect!