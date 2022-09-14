Skip to main content
      Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low

      Men's Shoes

      $110.97
      $130
      14% off

      Highly Rated
      White/Black
      Black/Gym Red/White
      University Red/Black/White

      Revel in comfort while repping an icon. In these sneakers, you get the best of both worlds: the plush feel of a walking shoe wrapped in the inimitable style of the AJ11. Webbing lace loops make on-and-off easy, and soft foam underfoot has rubber pods in just the right spots for traction.

      • Shown: White/Black
      • Style: DV2207-100

      Free Shipping & Returns

      Free standard shipping and free 60-day returns for Nike Members. Learn more. Return policy exclusions apply.

      Pick-up available at select Nike Stores.

      Reviews (39)

      4.9 Stars

      • New twice after 8 hrs

        Arrogance - Sep 14, 2022

        Yeah they did not crease bad on the first day, our got a spec on dirty grounds, plus Jordans a made with good art work fantastic advertisement.

      • Attractive, form, and functional!

        Warls - Aug 10, 2022

        Jordans, what else can you say when you mention the name. Altho not exactly like the 11's, people have recognized its look. They ask why I'm using such shoes for work! Jordan's Cmft line is fittingly perfect to enjoy wearing J's without worrying about the all day discomfort or getting them messy. Takes some days to break in, but so far so good with cushioned socks. Can't comment yet on durability but they're confidently holding up very well. Highly recommended for every, all-day wear.

      • Fits like any other 11

        TonyTizzle - Aug 01, 2022

        Fits nice the 11s are my favorite style. Think of these as good for the budget.