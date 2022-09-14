Revel in comfort while repping an icon. In these sneakers, you get the best of both worlds: the plush feel of a walking shoe wrapped in the inimitable style of the AJ11. Webbing lace loops make on-and-off easy, and soft foam underfoot has rubber pods in just the right spots for traction.
4.9 Stars
Arrogance - Sep 14, 2022
Yeah they did not crease bad on the first day, our got a spec on dirty grounds, plus Jordans a made with good art work fantastic advertisement.
Warls - Aug 10, 2022
Jordans, what else can you say when you mention the name. Altho not exactly like the 11's, people have recognized its look. They ask why I'm using such shoes for work! Jordan's Cmft line is fittingly perfect to enjoy wearing J's without worrying about the all day discomfort or getting them messy. Takes some days to break in, but so far so good with cushioned socks. Can't comment yet on durability but they're confidently holding up very well. Highly recommended for every, all-day wear.
TonyTizzle - Aug 01, 2022
Fits nice the 11s are my favorite style. Think of these as good for the budget.