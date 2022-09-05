Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low SE

      Women's Shoe

      $145

      Highly Rated

      Rise to the occasion in style that soars. This shoe reworks an icon's original magic with a platform sole and low cut silhouette. Air cushioning keeps you lifted, and sleek leather in contrasting colors adds visual interest.

      • Shown: Black/Sail/Gym Red
      • Style: DQ1823-006

      Free Shipping & Returns

      Free standard shipping and free 60-day returns for Nike Members. Learn more. Return policy exclusions apply.

      Pick-up available at select Nike Stores.

      Reviews (10)

      4.9 Stars

      • AJ 1 Elevate Bred

        OC Bugeater - Sep 05, 2022

        [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Grabbed these for my daughter & she loved them after telling me that she didn’t want them.

        Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a sweepstakes/giveaway.
        #teamnike

      • BUY THEM!!

        Ktown kid - Sep 01, 2022

        These are fire!!! I would by these lows in all colors. Bring them on! Great trendy platform style and great color combo. Actually very comfortable and TTS. Looking now to buy more ;)

      • These are a hot shoes

        Arthur Jackson - Aug 22, 2022

        These are a awesome shoes very well made and my daughter loves them .