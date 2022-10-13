Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Air Huarache Crater Premium

      Men's Shoes

      $135

      Dark Smoke Grey/Photon Dust/Black/Iron Grey
      Cargo Khaki/Sesame/Black/Limestone
      Light Bone/Black/Volt/White
      Mystic Navy/Worn Blue/White Onyx/Light Lemon Twist

      When it fits this good and looks this great, it doesn’t need a Swoosh. From its Crater rubber outsole to its woven, checkerboard textile detailing to its stretchy, “hug your foot” fabric and Nike Air cushioning, the Huarache is bragging rights for your feet.

      • Shown: Cargo Khaki/Sesame/Black/Limestone
      • Style: DM0863-300

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilizing recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product’s footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns, and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as much recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (3)

      5 Stars

      • AN EVERYDAY MUST!

        KathyeD602234818 - Oct 13, 2022

        Top tier shoe for every day wear. Complete recommend for anyone who is on their feet for multiple hours a day.

      • Comfortable Classic

        Adamp455145801 - Sep 21, 2022

        I have 3 pairs of Huaraches & they are one of the most comfortable shoes I own. I find they run about a half size small though. Great shoe, another Tinker Hatfield timeless design.

      • Extremely comfortable

        Reggie9308 - Jul 10, 2022

        Love the shoes. Very comfortable and love the multi-color