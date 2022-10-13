When it fits this good and looks this great, it doesn’t need a Swoosh. From its Crater rubber outsole to its woven, checkerboard textile detailing to its stretchy, “hug your foot” fabric and Nike Air cushioning, the Huarache is bragging rights for your feet.
5 Stars
KathyeD602234818 - Oct 13, 2022
Top tier shoe for every day wear. Complete recommend for anyone who is on their feet for multiple hours a day.
Adamp455145801 - Sep 21, 2022
I have 3 pairs of Huaraches & they are one of the most comfortable shoes I own. I find they run about a half size small though. Great shoe, another Tinker Hatfield timeless design.
Reggie9308 - Jul 10, 2022
Love the shoes. Very comfortable and love the multi-color