      Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM

      Women's Shoes

      $110

      Barely Green/Velvet Brown/Mint Foam/Enamel Green
      Summit White/Sail/Wolf Grey/Metallic Silver
      Pink Oxford/White/Light Soft Pink
      Atmosphere/Pink Oxford/Atmosphere/Phantom
      White/White/White/Summit White
      Black/White/Black/Anthracite

      Let classic, easy-to-wear AF1 style rise to the occasion with the Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM. Its elegantly shaped and lifted midsole delivers a proud, fresh look to the hoops franchise. With leather that ages to soft perfection, a sculpted collar and cushy foam underfoot, these unique kicks let you captivate your audience in comfort.

      • Shown: Barely Green/Velvet Brown/Mint Foam/Enamel Green
      • Style: DX3730-300

      Reviews (4)

      4.8 Stars

      • Color bright

        Rainer - Sep 27, 2022

        I wanted to like the shoes but the color was off for me. They are a bright pink instead of a soft pink.

      • Buy them, Sis!

        nicolej702 - Aug 18, 2022

        I took the advice of others and sized down a half size! Still and little roomy but with a sock will be perfect!

      • Air Force Ones

        ocmommy1 - Jul 30, 2022

        LOVE these shoes that can be dressed up or down—very comfortable!!! I usually wear size 7, but 1/2 sized down to 6.5. The platform is awesome—made me taller! Wore on vacation and well worth it!