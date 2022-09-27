Let classic, easy-to-wear AF1 style rise to the occasion with the Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM. Its elegantly shaped and lifted midsole delivers a proud, fresh look to the hoops franchise. With leather that ages to soft perfection, a sculpted collar and cushy foam underfoot, these unique kicks let you captivate your audience in comfort.
4.8 Stars
Rainer - Sep 27, 2022
I wanted to like the shoes but the color was off for me. They are a bright pink instead of a soft pink.
nicolej702 - Aug 18, 2022
I took the advice of others and sized down a half size! Still and little roomy but with a sock will be perfect!
ocmommy1 - Jul 30, 2022
LOVE these shoes that can be dressed up or down—very comfortable!!! I usually wear size 7, but 1/2 sized down to 6.5. The platform is awesome—made me taller! Wore on vacation and well worth it!