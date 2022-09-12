Skip to main content
      Nike Air Force 1 LV8

      Big Kids' Shoes

      $90

      Tour Yellow/Black/Tour Yellow/Sail
      Sail/Medium Blue/Black/Blue Chill

      The Nike AF1s are legendary. From their durable leather to hidden Air unit, they’ve been a sneaker icon for decades. That’s a long time! This special edition is inspired by our own history—did you know Nike launched in '72? With ‘70s-style graphics on the tongue, heel and laces, these kicks are a groovy blast from the past.

      • Shown: Sail/Medium Blue/Black/Blue Chill
      • Style: DQ0359-100

      Size & Fit

      Free Shipping & Returns

      Free standard shipping and free 60-day returns for Nike Members. Learn more. Return policy exclusions apply.

      Pick-up available at select Nike Stores.

      Reviews (3)

      5 Stars

      • Love my AF1💛

        Lonae - Sep 12, 2022

        LOVE these got so many compliments and so comfy too

      • Back-to-school

        Curranmommy - Sep 01, 2022

        My daughter is in love with these shoes! Perfect for her back-to-school look!

      • Just right!

        Kia Dee - Aug 28, 2022

        Perfect fit for my middle school aged son! Love it