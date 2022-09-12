The Nike AF1s are legendary. From their durable leather to hidden Air unit, they’ve been a sneaker icon for decades. That’s a long time! This special edition is inspired by our own history—did you know Nike launched in '72? With ‘70s-style graphics on the tongue, heel and laces, these kicks are a groovy blast from the past.
5 Stars
Lonae - Sep 12, 2022
LOVE these got so many compliments and so comfy too
Curranmommy - Sep 01, 2022
My daughter is in love with these shoes! Perfect for her back-to-school look!
Kia Dee - Aug 28, 2022
Perfect fit for my middle school aged son! Love it