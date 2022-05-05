Skip to main content
      Nike x ACRONYM®

      Men's Woven Jacket

      $255.97
      $300
      14% off

      Black/Black
      White

      Made with a light, woven body, this mesh-lined track jacket packs high-performing tech inside an evocative design. A diagonal zipper converts the jacket into a convenient carrying strap while signature ACRONYM® woven patches and embroidered Nike x ACRONYM® details celebrate this iconic pairing.

      • Shown: Black/Black
      • Style: CU0465-010

      • Model is wearing size m and is 6'0"/183cm
      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      Free standard shipping and free 60-day returns for Nike Members. Learn more. Return policy exclusions apply.

      Pick-up available at select Nike Stores.

      • Amazing Jacket

        NolynnR - May 05, 2022

        The material is great! I recently received the jacket in a black M. I’m 170lbs and 5’11” it fits well being concerned that the jacket would be small, the sleeves are long and the base could be slightly longer but being in between two sizes the medium still fits well. The back strap is nice. Good weight to the jacket. Does feel like a Nike product with a hint of acronym. Sleeves will run longer than the torso so if you wear large and want a looser fit go large if you don’t mind the tighter fit and will wear higher pants go with the medium.