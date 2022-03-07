Nike and ACRONYM® team up to bring you an evocative take on a timeless, track-inspired design. Made with soft knit fabric for easy comfort, this track jacket feels lightweight and warm. Woven side panels with laser-cut detailing add dimensional style while bold ACRONYM® and Swoosh details celebrate the iconic pairing.
5 Stars
KevStarSF - Mar 07, 2022
The styling on this amazing. The body fabric has a subtle triangle pattern that can't really be seen in the photos that makes this stand out. Runs large in the body but true to size in the shoulders. Was worth having the jacket tailored to fit closer to the body. Quality embroidery and sewing throughout.