Fast, rugged and just as at home in the city as it is on rocky trails, the Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low SE arrives in an updated, low-profile silhouette with a lightweight upper. The sticky rubber outsole brings crag-inspired traction. And because we know these will take you everywhere, we've added plush React foam for unbelievable comfort.
3.5 Stars
6433183203 - Sep 11, 2022
On my feet all day inside and outside. These keep me comfortable all day long.
SherwinF980384447 - Aug 15, 2022
While I like everything else about the shoe, I can't understand why it falls short of what this shoe is made to do: handle the elements. The grip on the outsole is really lacking, even in some dry conditions. This isn't the first time they've used this outsole and you would think they would improve on it since I know I'm not the only one who's experienced this. As an outdoor shoe, I wouldn't put my complete trust in it. Still looks pretty cool though.