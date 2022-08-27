Skip to main content
      $29.97
      $50
      40% off

      Get out and hike the trails in our ACG tee with mysteriously familiar block lettering on the chest. Solid stitching and heavyweight blended jersey give you a durable top that's ready for exploration. This product is made with 100% sustainable materials, using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibers. The blend is at least 10% recycled fibers or at least 10% organic cotton fibers.

      • Shown: Black
      • Style: DQ4952-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'0"/183cm
      • Loose fit for a roomy feel

      Free Shipping & Returns

      Free standard shipping and free 60-day returns for Nike Members. Learn more. Return policy exclusions apply.

      Pick-up available at select Nike Stores.

      How This Was Made

      • Combining recycled polyester and organic cotton creates a performance material that reduces carbon emissions, water and chemical inputs compared to blends made from virgin polyester and conventionally grown cotton.
      • Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (2)

      5 Stars

      • Awesome, high quality

        CactusGreg - Aug 27, 2022

        Man, I'm stoked on this tee. I don't wear graphics. Like, ever. It arrived today and when I pulled it out, I was so excited to see that it was a thick, premium fabric. I think this will become a wardrobe staple. Picked a medium and fits just as pictured.

      • Only buying ACG shirts from now on!

        AlexanderV929751834 - Jun 13, 2022

        Not only is this HIKE/NIKE graphic awesome, but this is the best Nike shirt I have worn in a decade. Some folks may think it runs on the bigger side, but it is a looser fit and I love it. Please never change it, the size is perfect. The weight and quality is equally as perfect. A nice thick quality made shirt. Most Nike shirts I have to size up because it will shrink down so much and are paper thin, not this one. Keep it up ACG team!