Get out and hike the trails in our ACG tee with mysteriously familiar block lettering on the chest. Solid stitching and heavyweight blended jersey give you a durable top that's ready for exploration. This product is made with 100% sustainable materials, using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibers. The blend is at least 10% recycled fibers or at least 10% organic cotton fibers.
5 Stars
CactusGreg - Aug 27, 2022
Man, I'm stoked on this tee. I don't wear graphics. Like, ever. It arrived today and when I pulled it out, I was so excited to see that it was a thick, premium fabric. I think this will become a wardrobe staple. Picked a medium and fits just as pictured.
AlexanderV929751834 - Jun 13, 2022
Not only is this HIKE/NIKE graphic awesome, but this is the best Nike shirt I have worn in a decade. Some folks may think it runs on the bigger side, but it is a looser fit and I love it. Please never change it, the size is perfect. The weight and quality is equally as perfect. A nice thick quality made shirt. Most Nike shirts I have to size up because it will shrink down so much and are paper thin, not this one. Keep it up ACG team!