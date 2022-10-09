Skip to main content
      Made with a soft blend of fabrics, this heavyweight long-sleeve ACG tee features our sweat-wicking tech to help you stay dry and comfortable. The dropped shoulders and roomy fit combine with vibrant floral graphics to keep your style in bloom no matter the season. This product is made with 100% sustainable materials, using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibers. The blend is at least 10% recycled fibers or at least 10% organic cotton fibers.

      • Shown: Ashen Slate
      • Style: DQ4958-493

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'2"/188cm
      • Loose fit for a roomy feel

      How This Was Made

      • Combining recycled polyester and organic cotton creates a performance material that reduces carbon emissions, water and chemical inputs compared to blends made from virgin polyester and conventionally grown cotton.
      • Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

