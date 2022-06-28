Skip to main content
      Nike ACG "Fruit and Veggies"

      Men's T-Shirt

      At the mid-way point of your next hike, when you dip your toes in the pure, pristine waters of that high-mountain glacial lake, this ACG tee will remind you to eat clean and keep the fruit and veggie intake high, so you can stay healthy and fueled up for your next adventure. This product is made with 100% sustainable materials, using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibers. The blend is at least 10% recycled fibers or at least 10% organic cotton fibers.

      • Shown: Summit White
      • Style: DQ4954-121

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'2"/187cm
      • Loose fit for a roomy feel

      How This Was Made

      • Combining recycled polyester and organic cotton creates a performance material that reduces carbon emissions, water and chemical inputs compared to blends made from virgin polyester and conventionally grown cotton.
      • Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • High quality and boxy fit

        14682390963 - Jun 28, 2022

        The fabric is thick and high quality. The fit is boxy. I am 6’3, 220lb and usually wear XL shirts, but I might have been okay with a L for this shirt.