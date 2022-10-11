Styled for the '70s. Loved in the '80s. Classic in the '90s. Ready for the future. The Nike Blazer Mid delivers a timeless design that's easy to wear. The era-echoing upper breaks in beautifully and is paired with bold retro branding for a premium feel. Exposed foam on the tongue and a special midsole finish make it look like you've just pulled them from the history books. Go ahead, perfect your outfit.
