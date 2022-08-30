With an edgy look inspired by the fast-paced running shoes of the '90s, the Nike Air Max Furyosa brings a bold, new voice to fashion and comfort.Offset, stacked Air in the heel delivers a big statement in cushioning.The ultra-plush heel pillow, padded collar and pillowed tongue make you feel like you've just stepped into your favourite slippers.And if that's not enough, the dual-lace system lets you be as expressive as you want, adding DIY flair to the 5-star comfort.
4.8 Stars
Loves a yellow - 30 Aug 2022
So many compliments on these.. make your feet look tiny and compact . Nice colour way and very comfortable
Rednu74 - 26 Aug 2022
Absolutely love these trainers , look cool with dresses and casual wear - so comfy !!!
Lou87 - 11 Jul 2022
So many compliments and so comfortable. Beautiful chunky trainer