      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE

      Older Kids' Shoe

      €109.99

      White/White
      Black/Black

      The Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE brings back the '82 hardwood icon into an everyday style in all-white or all-black.The durability, feel and Air-Sole cushioning are still there in this classic style you know and love.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black
      • Style: DH2933-001

      Free standard delivery on orders over €150.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      • M A. - 16 Dec 2021

        They are amazing 😻

      • love AF1

        Lea M. - 10 Nov 2021

        never out of style, love my af1s

      • My 8 yo Loves Them (Velcro a bit tight though)

        J A. - 08 Nov 2021

        My son loves his new shoes. He’s a tall 8 year old so maybe it doesn’t relate or matter, but the top velcro on each shoe are at the end. Thus, it’s barely able to stay connected, if at all. He has about a half inch in front of his toes. Anyway, he’s had Nike a lot and maybe it’s just a fluke thing. Otherwise, they’re great!