GRASS PREPARATION

BACKHAND
SLICEAfter playing your shot, shoulder turn
and cross-step through the ball,
making two quick steps into the split-
step position. As soon as you slice the
backhand return, prepare to move to
the net immediately - timing this
correctly will mean you can react fast.
1
SPRINT
TO THE NETMeeting your opponent’s return early
is key. Use the momentum from your
shot to sprint to the net. Aim to find
your prime position at the net factoring
in your opponent’s positioning to be
ready to make a decisive return.
2
“SPRINTING FOR THE BEST NET POSITION IS KEY.”Benny Ebrahimzadeh - Technical Director of High Level, Mouratoglou Tennis Academy
