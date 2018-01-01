There's a reason treadmills are often deemed "dreadmills." (We'll give you a hint: It's not because every run you perform
on them is really exciting.) Hopping on this go-to cardio machine and running at a steady pace on a steady incline for a steady
30 minutes can be, yawn… a total snooze-fest. But that doesn't mean you can't have fun—or get a really great workout
in—indoors, especially when the weather outside is frightening. We asked NRC Coach Jessica Woods, who also leads classes
at the Mile High Run Club (milehighrunclub.com) in NYC, for some ways to beat treadmill boredom this season.
REDEFINE "FLAT." If you think leaving the incline at "0" is just like running on a flat surface outside, think again.
"It's no secret that the treadmill belt does a little work for you, but running indoors also eliminates
inherent obstacles that you would experience outside, like potholes and wind resistance.
Setting the incline to 1.0% will better mimic your normal effort," says Woods. Playing with the incline
throughout your run will also help strengthen your glutes, quads and cardiovascular system.
AVOID THESE MISTAKES Do not, and we repeat, do not hug the console—it's there to display stats
and hold water, not to support your upper body. Keep your head up (not down).
And hold off on texting/calling anyone until after you finish your run. #TTYL
PICK UP THE PACE Interval training in general will help you get faster. But the beauty of doing it on the treadmill
(aside from the fact that it keeps your mind/body engaged) is that you eliminate any guesswork
when it comes to your pace. "Simply set your speed, hit it and forget it," says Woods.
MAKE A DATE Ask a friend to meet you at the gym and run with you. Set yourselves up
on neighboring treadmills, and it doesn't matter if he/she is faster or slower
than you: You'll be running beside each other the whole time regardless.
1. Up and Over:(This 20-minute routine lets you practice powering
uphill and then finding speed, rather than puttering
out, when you get to the top and it's flat again.)
2. Down the Ladder and Back Up:(This 30-minute routine allows you to practice running at
different speeds for varying amounts of time. As the
duration of each interval decreases, your pace increases,
and vice versa on the way back down.)
